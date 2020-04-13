Investigation underway after body found in parking lot of Fullerton church on Easter Sunday

A homicide investigation was underway after a body was discovered in a church parking lot in Fullerton on Easter Sunday.
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was launched over the weekend after a body was discovered in a church parking lot in Fullerton on Easter Sunday.

Officers responded to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Gilbert Street around 2 p.m. after receiving reports of the body, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

There was no one inside the church or parking lot when it was discovered, according to authorities.

The individual was not identified and additional details on a cause of death were not immediately available.
