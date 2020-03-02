In The Community

Korner K'nafeh: Bringing a Middle Eastern sweet to Northridge

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Korner K'nafeh is a new pop-up stand that you can visit Friday through Sunday nights from 7pm until they sell out. Their specialty is k'nafeh, a Middle Eastern sweet made out of a thin noodle-like filo dough, cheese and coated in a sweet rose syrup.

However, every Middle Eastern country has their own spin and take on it, sometimes adding pistachios and a custard cream known as ashta.

"We took a trip out to the Middle East and we saw this vibe and it brought everybody to the streets. Everyone was partying, everyone was having fun and we said look we have to bring this to the streets of LA," said Mousa Helo, founder of Korner K'nafeh, talking about him and his friends' inspiration for the pop-up.

The three friends wanted to bring their culture to their hometown, the San Fernando Valley. While they are making fresh k'nafeh and coffee for their customers, you can find them playing music and even playing the drums adding to the overall experience.

They have created multiple kinds of k'nafeh to suit any persons' preference or dietary needs because this dessert can also be vegan.

Another added favorite to the menu is their sand coffee, a strong coffee where the sand is used to help evenly distribute heat so that the coffee doesn't have a metal taste.

"They're doing so awesome it's honestly delicious it's one of the best I've had in LA, it's really good it tastes like my mom would make it at home," said Araz Ohanessian, who lives in the area.

If you'd like to learn more about what the pop-up has to offer follow them on Instagram @kornerknafeh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknorthridgesan fernando valleylos angelescommunity journalistmiddle eastfooddessertsin the communitycoffee
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Silver Lake couple get married in front yard after wedding postponed
Vans creates custom shoes to support small businesses
USC program helps East LA students attend college for first time
Broadway star and former Disney princess performs porch concerts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News