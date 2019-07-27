Knife-wielding man wounded in Malibu deputy-involved shooting after his family called for help

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A knife-wielding man was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting at a Malibu home after his family called authorities for help, deputies say.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies had been called to the home in the 28000 block of Bison twice in two days.

The initial call on Thursday came in after the man, who authorities say suffers from a mental illness, hit his mother with a dumbbell and left a large bruise on her back.

He barricaded himself in the home for hours, throwing objects out of the home, before the mother asked deputies to leave.

Deputies returned Friday afternoon with an arrest warrant and an emergency protective order for the mother, but the man barricaded himself again.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where the scattered debris could be seen outside a second-floor window as well as the lawn of the property.

When they entered the home, the man was holding two kitchen knives. They then attempted to Tase him but it wasn't effective.

"The suspect moved towards the deputies. When he got within a short distance, still armed with the knives, a deputy-involved shooting occurred," said Lt. Robert Westphal.

The man was struck once in the upper torso and was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies recovered both knives at the scene.

The man could face several charges of assault, including one against his mother.
