Officers are currently responding to a shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm. There is no active shooter. More information to follow. — Buena Park Police (@BuenaParkPD) July 10, 2021

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are responding to a shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park Friday evening.Buena Park police says there is no active shooter threat.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed park visitors exiting the amusement park and evacuations were ordered.It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the incident.