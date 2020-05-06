Kobe Bryant death: Proposed legislation would outlaw unauthorized photos from crash site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5920125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michael Dyer told Bike Magazine he watched the helicopter go very fast and fly very low right before it hit the hillside

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A California lawmaker wants to make it a crime for law enforcement officers and other personnel to take unauthorized photos at crime scenes and crash sites.The proposal by Assemblyman Mike A. Gipson comes about two months after claims surfaced that some Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shared graphic images from the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Calabasas.The legislation by Gipson, whose district includes parts of Carson, Long Beach and South Los Angeles, calls for punishment of up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine for first responders who use smartphones or other devices to photograph a deceased victim for any purpose other than official business.After media reports alleged that the deputies shared images from the Calabasas crash without permission, Los Angeles County sheriff's department released a statement on Feb. 28."The facts surrounding these allegations are currently under investigation, as are the effectiveness of existing policies and procedures," Villanueva said at the time. "The Sheriff is deeply disturbed at the thought deputies could allegedly engage in such an insensitive act."