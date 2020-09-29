Gov. Newsom approves new CA law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6502472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department over leaked photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people that makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.Reports surfaced after the Jan. 26 crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others that graphic photos of the victims were being shared.Eight deputies were accused of taking or sharing graphic photos of the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said then, adding that he had ordered the images deleted. He said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it did not apply to accident scenes.The measure that will take effect Jan. 1 makes it a misdemeanor with fines up to $1,000 per offense to take such photos for anything other than an official law enforcement purpose.Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, has sued the department over the photos.Villanueva said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it does not apply to accident scenes.The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.Attorney Gary Robb says Vanessa Bryant personally went to the sheriff's office the day of the crash and requested that the area be protected from photographers.The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.