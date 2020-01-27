Kobe Bryant: Calabasas helicopter crash investigation continues as LA remains in mourning

The cause of the crash that also claimed the life of Bryant's daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, remains under investigation, but conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department grounded their helicopters.
The Los Angeles County medical examiner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, said the rugged terrain complicated efforts to recover the remains. He estimated it would take at least a couple of days to complete that task before identifications can be made.
Bryant's helicopter left Santa Ana in Orange County shortly after 9 a.m. and circled for a time just east of the 5 Freeway, near Glendale. Air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank, just to the north, and Van Nuys, to the northwest.
After holding up the helicopter for other aircraft, they cleared the Sikorsky S-76 to proceed north along the 5 Freeway through Burbank before turning west to follow the 101 Freeway.
Shortly after 9:40 a.m., the helicopter turned again, toward the southeast, and climbed to more than 2,000 feet. It then descended and crashed into the hillside at about 1400 feet, according to data from Flightradar24.
When it struck the ground, the helicopter was flying at about 184 mph and descending at a rate of more than 4,000 feet per minute, the data showed.
The chopper went down in Calabasas, where Bryant's nearby Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks was holding a basketball tournament Sunday. Bryant and his young daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game along with another player and parent.
Also killed in the crash was John Altobelli, a baseball coach in his 28th season at Orange Coast College. It is believed his wife and daughter were with him on the helicopter.
Another person killed in the crash was identified by friends and family as Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County.
The other victims have not been identified
Federal transportation safety investigators were at the scene. Among other things, they will look at the pilot's history, the chopper's maintenance records and the records of its owner and operator, said NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy at a news conference.
The National Transportation Safety Board typically issues a preliminary report within about 10 days that will give a rough summary of what investigators have learned. A ruling on the cause can take a year or more.
News of the charismatic Los Angeles Lakers superstar's death rocked the sports and entertainment worlds, with many flocking to locations around the Southland to pay tribute.
Fans gathered near Staples Center and the Calabasas crash site, sharing memories of the 41-year-old star who spent his entire professional basketball career with the Lakers and won five championships.
One Calabasas resident said he heard a helicopter flying low overhead in the morning. He didn't realize it had crashed until he heard news reports about Bryant.
"This entire block, this entire street should be dedicated to Kobe Bryant. There should be a memorial," said the fan, A.J. "This is one of the saddest days in sports history, this is one of the saddest days in Los Angeles history. To have someone like Kobe Bryant, someone we all loved so much, for it to end like this, for this to happen to him is incredibly sad, it's horrible."
At Staples Center, thousands of fans showed up, creating impromptu memorials with candles and flowers and holding Lakers banners. A digital sign at L.A. Live showed an image of Bryant with the words "In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant."
One fan interviewed by ABC7's Jade Hernandez seemed to encapsulate the feelings of so many when he expressed his deep appreciation for Bryant and particularly his inspirational work ethic.
Michael says he was born in 1996, the year Kobe entered the league.
"Kobe just meant the world to me and all of us here in LA, growing up just idolizing somebody who dedicates their grind to their craft," he said.
"They don't make them like that anymore. Everybody wants to take the easy route, but Kobe he was willing to never be satisfied at where he was. He always wanted to push to a higher level. You don't see that no more. I just appreciate everything you did Kobe, for real."
Fans were also seen gathering near the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.