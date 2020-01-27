'Kobe just meant the world to me and all of us here in LA' - fans speak up

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Millions of basketball fans around the world were devastated by the news of Kobe Bryant's death. In Los Angeles, fans in Lakers gear flocked to sites such as Staples Center, the Lakers training facility in El Segundo and the site of the crash in Calabasas.

They also gathered at a Kobe mural painted on a street just a block from Staples. A mural of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle is also in the same location.

One fan interviewed by ABC7's Jade Hernandez seemed to encapsulate the feelings of so many when he expressed his deep appreciation for Bryant and particularly his inspirational work ethic.

Michael says he was born in 1996, the year Kobe entered the league.

"Kobe just meant the world to me and all of us here in LA, growing up just idolizing somebody who dedicates their grind to their craft," he said.

"They don't make them like that anymore. Everybody wants to take the easy route, but Kobe he was willing to never be satisfied at where he was. He always wanted to push to a higher level. You don't see that no more. I just appreciate everything you did Kobe, for real."
