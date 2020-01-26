Kobe Bryant, 4 others die in South California helicopter crash, sources tell ABC News

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles killed all five people on board, multiple sources told ABC News.

An NTSB spokesman told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.



The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships.

Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
