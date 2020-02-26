Community & Events

Kobe fans pay their respects by visiting murals around LA dedicated to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

By
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- Kobe Bryant fans flooded the streets around Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

For those who couldn't attend the memorial inside, they found another way to pay their respects.

"We're just going around to all the murals and paying our respects," said Bryant fan Fernando Villanueva.

"We're here to do a tour of all the murals for Kobe, we just wanted to be here today to show our respects and really take in all of the beautiful artwork," said Bryant fan Jessica Gonzalez.

But these aren't just LA natives taking part in the mural tour.

People came from all over California and across the country.

Kobemural.com has created a new interactive map that shows you where all the murals are located around Southern California.

Many of which are walking distance from the Staple Center.

On the day of the service, an artist that goes by the name Sloe revisited one of his murals.

"I'm pretty overwhelmed right now, I'm doing 24 Kobe murals and I'm on my fourth right now. So seeing the people, it feels good," said Sloe.

"He was definitely my hero growing up," he said. "Every kid my age looked up to him."

Only 20,000 people were able to get into Staples Center for the memorial, but that didn't stop devoted fans from saying goodbye.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdowntown lalos angeles countycommunity journalistlos angeles lakerskobe bryantfuneralin the communitymural artscommunitymemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News