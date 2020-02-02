Kobe Bryant Death: San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring NBA legend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6117653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband and daughter in an Instagram post Friday, as the Lakers paid tribute to them.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it’s sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.” - 🖤 Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 1, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5896444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During a pregame ceremony at Staples Center Friday ahead of the first Lakers game since the death of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James delivered a tribute for the late NBA legend.

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.Sanders shared photos on Twitter of his customized cleats featuring the NBA legend, along with the message: "'I'll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it's sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.' - Mamba"One shoe has Bryant wearing a crown and the other has both of Bryant's numbers -- 24 and 8.Since the shoes are Niners colors, Sanders should be able to wear them in the Super Bowl.