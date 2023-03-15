Kobe Bryant honored with permanent footprint display at Hollywood's Chinese Theatre

Kobe Bryant's handprints and footprints are now on permanent display in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kobe Bryant's handprints and footprints are now on permanent display in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Vanessa, and their daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri were all present for the ceremony.

Lakers President Jeanie Buss and Laker legend Byron Scott were also in attendance.

Kobe was the first athlete to get his prints in cement at the famed theater back in 2011. Because of the number of prints the theater has collected over the years, many of the displays are rotated but now Bryant's will be permanently installed in the forecourt.

"This day symbolizes the impact he has had on a city he loved and cared for so deeply," Natalia Bryant said.

Fans are encouraged to leave flowers, take photos and pay their respects to the late NBA icon.