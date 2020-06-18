Vanessa Bryant pushes for passage of 'Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act'

Democratic lawmakers introduced the bill Thursday morning, called the "Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act."
The measure would require all helicopters certified to carry six or more people to also be equipped with a terrain awareness and warning system, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.
The announcement comes after the NTSB revealed on Wednesday that the pilot in January's crash might have become disoriented in the fog.
