Kobe Bryant's iconic Lakers jersey expected to sell for up to $7M at auction

Don't miss your chance to score an autographed Kobe Bryant jersey.

Sotheby's is bringing Bryant's MVP-season Los Angeles Lakers jersey to auction, where it is expected to bring up to $7 million.

The signed jersey was worn by the five-time NBA champion more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season. In fact, it is the same one worn in the now-iconic photo in which he grabs the jersey and screams in excitement after securing a 14-point lead over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference first round series, CNN reported.

"This jersey has influenced popular culture in a way that is seldom seen in the sports community, becoming iconic and synonymous with the image of Kobe Bryant," Sotheby's said in a news release. "The raw passion captured in the photos has inspired artists and designers all over the world ... this jersey has been featured in countless murals and artworks depicting the late basketball sensation."

The jersey has become "synonymous with Kobe's 'Mamba Mentality,' " Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in the release. "The fact that Kobe scored a total of 645 points over 8 months in this jersey, in his only MVP season, is simply stunning."

If the jersey sells for the $5-$7 million price Sotheby's is estimating, it would be the highest price ever paid for a Bryant jersey, the auction house said.

The only other jersey valued so highly is Michael Jordan's game-worn 1998 NBA finals "The Last Dance" jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at a Sotheby's auction in September 2022.

Bryant's jersey will come with a collection of photos, artwork, books and more. The lot will be open for bidding February 2-9. It will also be on public display at Sotheby's New York during the first week of February.

