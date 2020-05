Kobe Bryant may not be here to witness his daughter Natalia head to her winter formal, but that didn't stop the 17-year-old from getting a picture with her dad.Vanessa Bryant shared a photo on Instagram of Natalia posing with a mural honoring her late dad and sister before heading to the dance.Her caption read: "My babies. Natalia, hashtag winter formal."Kobe and Gigi Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas with seven others on Jan. 26.