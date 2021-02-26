kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: NTSB releases its final report on tragedy that killed Lakers icon, 8 others

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and eight others.

NTSB investigators concluded that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, became disoriented in poor weather conditions while flying under visual flight rules before the helicopter slammed into a Calabasas hillside in January 2020.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others who left Orange County that morning were headed to his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County. The group had flown to the same destination the previous day and Zobayan had flown Bryant along that route at least 10 times in 2019.

The aircraft itself had been flown on largely direct routes between the airports in Orange and Ventura counties about two dozen times since late 2018, data shows, but the pilot took the chopper further north because of low visibility that day.

There was no sign of mechanical failure and the pilot was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, investigators said.

Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter pilot ignored training, violated flight standards, NTSB says
EMBED More News Videos

The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds before crashing into a SoCal hillside, federal officials say.


The NTSB said it was likely Zobayan felt pressure to deliver his star client to his daughter's game. Officials believe Zobayan may have also felt "continuation bias," an unconscious tendency among pilots to stick with the original plan despite changing conditions.

"The closer you get to the destination the more you think just maybe you can pull this off," Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said at a virtual NTSB meeting Feb. 9.

The agency wants the Federal Aviation Administration to require pilots to use simulation training devices to hone their skills and decision-making.

The NTSB also wants the helicopter company that owned the ill-fated chopper, Island Express Helicopters Inc., to install flight data recording devices on each helicopter in its fleet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Vanessa Bryant calls out rapper Meek Mill for lyric referencing late husband Kobe Bryant
EMBED More News Videos

Vanessa called out the rapper on Instagram over the lyric which referenced the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscalabasaslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakerskobe bryanthelicoptercelebrity deathshelicopter crashnba
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant calls out rapper Meek Mill for lyric referencing Kobe
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia signs modeling contract
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87
Here's why thieves are targeting catalytic converters
Ruby's Diner on Huntington Beach Pier to close permanently
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
Surveillance video shows shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker, dognapping
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near Simi Valley, USGS says
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Show More
Hate crimes against Asian-Americans in OC increase tenfold
Huge fire rips through Compton industrial complex
Inglewood woman fights to buy back house after being scammed twice
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill tonight
COVID kit: Kaiser program allows patients to heal at home
More TOP STORIES News