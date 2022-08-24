Jury in Kobe Bryant photos trial to start deliberating Wednesday

The jury will begin deliberations Wednesday in Vanessa Bryant's trial against LA County over photos taken at the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Closing arguments have concluded and the jury was expected to begin deliberations Wednesday in Vanessa Bryant's trial against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.

Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester are suing the county over photos of human remains taken by first responders at the scene and shared with others.

Attorneys for Bryant and Chester are asking the jury for tens of millions of dollars for negligence and invasion of privacy.

Jerry Jackson, attorney for Chester, asked that the county pay $2.5 million to both Bryant and his client for pain and suffering caused in the 2 1/2 years since the crash, and $1 million each year for future emotional distress for what the attorney predicted would be the rest of their lives.

For Vanessa Bryant, 40, that would mean $40 million, and for Chester, 48, it would be an award of $30 million, according to the attorney.

Jackson called the tally "a fair and reasonable compensation. You can't award too much money for what they went through."

Attorneys for the county expressed condolences to the Bryant and Chester families, but noted the photos were never displayed or released to a wide public audience. They argued that the images were a part of the investigation into the crash. They acknowledged that some members of the county fire and sheriff's departments made mistakes but they did not violate the families' constitutional rights.

The county has also said any photos taken by first responders that were not considered evidence were later destroyed.

In all, nine people including the pilot were killed in the helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 in the hills of Calabasas. Among them were Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and Chris Chester's daughter Payton and his wife Sara.

The trial is coming to an end in the same week as the region celebrates Kobe Bryant Day - 8/24 for the two numbers he wore during his Lakers career. Tuesday Aug. 23 would also have been the Lakers legend's 44th birthday.

City News Service contributed to this report.