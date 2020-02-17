kobe bryant

Orange County Great Park in Irvine pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, other helicopter crash victims

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Tributes to Kobe Bryant and other victim's of last month's helicopter crash continue to pour into Southern California.

A large balloon was seen floating above the Orange County Great Park in Irvine last week. The balloon is wrapped in the logo of Bryant's Mamba and Mambacita Sports Academy.

The tribute went up on Valentine's Day.

It features the uniform numbers of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and her Mamba teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.

The logo also includes the initials CM, which stands for Christina Mauser. She was one of the team's coaches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyirvineorange countykobe bryanthelicopter crashparkballoon
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
All bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant crash site
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Vanessa Bryant marks birthday by sharing letter from Kobe
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News