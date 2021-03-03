Vanessa Bryant appears on new cover of People magazine

Vanessa Bryant is part of the "women changing the world" issue -- set to be released on Friday.
In an exclusive interview, Bryant talked about the devastating loss of Kobe and Gianna, who died when the helicopter slammed into a hillside on Jan. 26, 2020.
She said Kobe and Gianna motivate her to keep going and to try to find the light in the darkness.
She said her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri give her strength and every day help her smile through the pain.
