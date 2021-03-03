Sports

Vanessa Bryant appears on new cover of People magazine

Vanessa Bryant appears on the newest cover of People magazine, which interviewed her on year after the tragic death of her husband, daughter, and seven others in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant is part of the "women changing the world" issue -- set to be released on Friday.

In an exclusive interview, Bryant talked about the devastating loss of Kobe and Gianna, who died when the helicopter slammed into a hillside on Jan. 26, 2020.

She said Kobe and Gianna motivate her to keep going and to try to find the light in the darkness.

She said her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri give her strength and every day help her smile through the pain.

