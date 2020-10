EMBED >More News Videos Kobe Bryant's jersey from game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals is now on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been nearly nine months since the world lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant, but the tributes to the two live on.Kobe and Gianna are two increasingly popular baby names in 2020. That's according to BabyCenter, a pregnancy and parenting website.The name "Kobe" jumped 175% in popularity, while "Gianna" saw an even bigger increase with a 216% boost, the site said.The retired Lakers superstar and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven others on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.