Kobe Bryant's delayed Hall of Fame induction coming in May 2021, NBA says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will finally enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

The NBA said Saturday that the delayed Hall of Fame weekend - it was to have taken place in Springfield, Massachusetts in August, before being pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic - will be held from May 13-15.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett - with a combined 48 All-Star Game selections and 11 NBA championships between them - were the headliners of the class that was announced back in April. They all got into the Hall in their first year as finalists, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings.

Others had to wait a bit longer for the Hall's call: Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich got in this year, as did longtime Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with daughter Gianna and seven others. Sutton died May 23.

Also going in as part of this class is former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann, who was chosen by the international committee. Baumann died in October 2018.
