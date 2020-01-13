Chase suspect flees, passenger suffers severed leg while trying to escape after crash in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities cordoned off a section of Koreatown Monday morning as they searched for a suspect following a brief police chase which ended in a crash, causing the passenger of that car to suffer a severed leg.The chain of events started around 2 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over the possibly stolen vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Instead of pulling over, the driver took off and crashed into several other vehicles, abandoning the car within a few minutes in the area of Eighth and Berendo streets, police said."The passenger attempted to jump from the vehicle and during that time the driver became involved in a traffic collision. That caused severe injury to the passenger," said Captain Ahmad Zarekani.The injured passenger was left behind and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the suspect was awaiting surgery in stable condition.Police believe the outstanding suspect is unarmed and said there was not a threat to the public.