Police tackle, arrest man who set home on fire in Koreatown during standoff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A standoff with police in Koreatown ended with officers tackling and arresting a man after he apparently set his own home on fire.The incident started Friday around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Harvard Boulevard.A man was barricaded in the home, potentially armed with a shotgun and Taser and apparently trying to set the home on fire.After several hours, officers were able to coax the man outside and onto the front porch around 9:30 p.m.They turned off the search lights and swarmed the porch, tackling the man to the ground. He was handcuffed and pulled away from the burning home, with visible smoke pouring from the roof and windows.Firefighters then moved in and extinguished the flames by around 9:45 p.m.