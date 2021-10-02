Police tackle, arrest man who set home on fire in Koreatown during standoff

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Police tackle, arrest man who set home on fire in Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A standoff with police in Koreatown ended with officers tackling and arresting a man after he apparently set his own home on fire.

The incident started Friday around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Harvard Boulevard.

A man was barricaded in the home, potentially armed with a shotgun and Taser and apparently trying to set the home on fire.

After several hours, officers were able to coax the man outside and onto the front porch around 9:30 p.m.

They turned off the search lights and swarmed the porch, tackling the man to the ground. He was handcuffed and pulled away from the burning home, with visible smoke pouring from the roof and windows.

Firefighters then moved in and extinguished the flames by around 9:45 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angeleslos angeles countybarricaded manbarricadehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect ID'd in Lucerne Valley crash that killed 3 girls
SoCal woman shines spotlight on crimes against women of color
2 LA travelers arrested in Hawaii for false COVID documents
Dodger fan in security confrontation no longer facing criminal case
Woman shot by police after stabbing son in neck in South LA
US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall
18-year-old woman shot by school officer to be taken off life support
Show More
3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Mojave
Pacific Airshow 2021: How to catch the action live on Hulu
Fontana man steps in to help struggling teens: 'Life is tough'
CA to require eligible school students to get COVID vaccine
DUI offender gets 15 years to life in crash that killed CHP sergeant
More TOP STORIES News