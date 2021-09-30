Live Updates: Bracket Busters Aim to Keep Magic Alive

Harvard's Siyani Chambers, right, leaps into the arms of teammate Brandyn Curry after the team beat Cincinnati in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Spokane, Wash., March 20, 2014. Harvard won 61-57.

Do you still have a perfect bracket? Neither do we. Oh well, there's still plenty of March Madness to be had with eight NCAA Tournament games on the docket today.

Favorites Michigan State, Florida and Louisville hope to keep the magic alive and avoid falling victim to the bracket busters, while Dayton, North Dakota State and Harvard aim to keep playing spoiler.

B1G champs Michigan face Texas, which squeaked through to the Round of 32. San Diego State plays North Dakota State in a battle of mid majors.

Syracuse looks to end Dayton's run after their upset of Ohio State, and Michigan State and Adrien Payne - who scored 41 points Thursday - will want to run past Harvard.

Tonight's late game features Villanova against former Big East rival Connecticut.

