Business

Krispy Kreme offering free '2020 graduate dozen' doughnuts to graduating class

Krispy Kreme is trying to get a smile from the graduating class of 2020.

A '2020 Graduate Dozen' will be available to buy from May 18 to May 24.

Graduating high school and college seniors can get the dozen for free next Tuesday at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Just wear your cap, gown, class ring, class shirt or any class of 2020 apparel.

The dozen includes flavors such as Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts

Previously, Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to healthcare workers. A new colorful line of pastel-looking Krispy Kreme doughnuts recently debuted to mark the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessgraduationgraduation 2020krispy kremegrads
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches reopen with restrictions after 2 months
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months
LAPD bodycam vid shows Boyle Heights confrontation
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Thunderbirds to fly over SoCal Friday to honor frontline workers
Chase ends in Crenshaw District as suspect with baby in vehicle arrested
SoCal restaurants waiting to reopen scramble to survive
Show More
CEO of East LA hospital recovering from COVID-19
Assault suspect in custody after chase ends in Santa Ana
LA family of nurses on front lines of COVID-19
CSU campuses to remain closed through fall semester
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
More TOP STORIES News