food

Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts during January to help you keep your resolution

Krispy Kreme doughnuts being glazed.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free mini donuts during January, and it's all to help you keep your New Year's resolution.

"Did you know a small cheat is proven to help keep your New Year's resolutions on track?" the company said in a press release. "Krispy Kreme's new minis are the tastiest solution for your resolution!"

The doughnut giant will give away their mini donuts every Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can choose between four flavors: the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced glazed.

The limit is one per customer.

Click here to see participating stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessfoodkrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
Nonprofit tracking Newsom's promises during coronavirus
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News