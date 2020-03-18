Arts & Entertainment

KROQ host Kevin Ryder says he and fellow 'Kevin in the Morning' show personalities were fired

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Popular KROQ host Kevin Ryder said on Wednesday that the radio station's management had "called every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired."

The morning-show team included on-air personalities Allie MacKay and Jensen Karp, producer Dave Sanchez (nicknamed "the King of Mexico"), Jonathan Kantrowe (aka "Beer Mug") and board operator Destiny Lopez.

Ryder had been with the station just over 30 years, during which he co-hosted "The Kevin and Bean Show" with Gene "Bean" Baxter before Baxter's departure last year.

Ryder took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share the news of the terminations with listeners.

"Why did @kroq fire all of us on the morning show? I assume it's the ratings, which were down. The economy because it's down. But it's a pretty crappy way to treat people. We're humbled by you spending any time w us. THANK YOU. (Going to sleep for about a week :)."

A station spokesperson said in a statement:

"As one of the most iconic stations in Los Angeles, our commitment is to provide our consumers with the most compelling content and best listening experience that we know they expect from us. We've taken a deep look at our station, and have made some recent changes. Today, we announced the launch of a new morning show that we believe will deliver what our fans are asking for and take our station into the future. While change is always hard, we are excited about our new programming lineup and look forward to engaging with our fans across the city. Thank you Kevin and Bean for 30 entertaining years!"

Ryder posted a follow-up tweet on the matter with, "Love all of you..."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News