Kyle Rittenhouse, Antioch teen charged with murder in deadly Kenosha protest shootings, bonds out of jail

KENOSHA, Wisconsin -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teenager charged with two counts of murder for deadly shootings during a Kenosha protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, has bonded out of Kenosha County Jail.The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office confirmed $2 million bond was posted at about 2 p.m., and set up through Rittenhouse's attorney, and that the 17-year-old is no longer in the custody of the Kenosha County Jail.Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a firearm. His attorneys say Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.Investigators said Rittenhouse was armed with a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle with a 30-round magazine. Open carry is legal in Wisconsin for adults over the age of 18. There was a large presence of armed civilians at the protest.According to authorities, the video shows Rittenhouse casually walking away from the killings, past police.Rittenhouse was reportedly the only person to shoot anyone during the protests.Rittenhouse spoke to The Washington Post by phone from a juvenile detention facility on the condition that the newspaper not ask about the shooting or events immediately preceding it."I got my $1,200 from the coronavirus Illinois unemployment because I was on furlough from YMCA," he told the Post. "And I got my first unemployment check so I was like, 'Oh, I'll use this to buy it.'"He told the newspaper that he was carrying the gun that night to protect himself."God forbid somebody brought a gun to me and decided to shoot me," Rittenhouse told the Post. "Like, I like, wanted to be protected, which I ended up having to protect myself."The Post asked Rittenhouse how he felt about having a gun that night."No I don't regret it," he said. "Um, I feel I had to protect myself. I would have died that night if I didn't."Rittenhouse was 17 and couldn't legally buy the gun, so his friend, Dominick Black, bought it for him. The weapon was stored at Black's stepfather's house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, until Black and Rittenhouse each took rifles downtown on Aug. 25, according to police records."He spent his money but I told him it was going in my name," Black said in a new interview released by Antioch police recorded after the shootings.Prosecutors say Black legally bought the gun in Wisconsin, but faces charges because the gun was used in an alleged crime.