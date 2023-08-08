Kylie Minogue promises a 'fun and dreamlike space' at her upcoming Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue will grace the stage later this year as the Voltaire headliner in a months-long Venetian Resort Las Vegas residency.

LOS ANGELES -- Kylie Minogue has taken the world by storm with her smash hit "Padam Padam" and will soon be headlining an exclusive U.S. residency in Las Vegas, NV.

Part intimate club and part non-stop entertainment venue, the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will debut as a new nightlife destination, where audiences will experience an intimate and luxurious space.

In an interview provided by The Venetian, Minogue described Voltaire as "a couture venue. It's all brand new. It's all done with a lot of intention for the experience of us as performers, but for everyone who comes to experience the night."

"My friends and my family, they're so excited about this show as an excuse to come to Vegas. I think a lot of Vegas stories begin with an excuse. 'We're going for a wedding, or we're going for this, or we're going for that show!' And inevitably, that leads to many other things," she grinned.

She compared the venue to "a two-way road," where she could "deliver fun" in the "dreamlike space" for her fans, while also being able to experience that herself.

Minogue has sold over 80 million records worldwide, and fans eagerly await the release of her much-anticipated album "Tension" in September.

Minogue will perform at the Voltaire on select dates between November 2023 and January 2024.

General admission and reserved tables for the show go on sale Wednesday, August 9.