Coronavirus crisis: LA Arts District's Here and Now bar supports employees by pivoting to takeout, delivery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here and Now in Downtown LA's Arts District was expecting a big week for their St. Patrick's Day celebration, but now owner Sarah Meade is scrambling to make ends meet while most major businesses are shut down.

"Basically I'm on a week-to-week basis," Meade said. "This week was like, alright let's try delivery, we've never done this before, we've never done Postmates before, let's give it a week and see what happens."

Despite her struggling business, Meade is keeping her staff and other hospitality workers a priority by partnering with alcohol brands like Pernod Ricard and Mulholland Distillery, who are offering to fund free meals for hospitality workers.

"That ends up helping us put money to help pay for our staff, and to keep us open one more day," Meade said. "Yesterday ten hospitality workers got a free dinner."

Meade's concern for her staff is evident: "I don't have the funds to just give them money, so trying to find every little way of trying to find you a place, a home, and keep you ok."

Here and Now is open for take-out and delivery by calling directly or ordering through the Postmates app.

Here and Now
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Suite N
Downtown Los Angeles
213.262.9291
hereandnowdtla.com
@hereandnowdtla
