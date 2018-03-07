La Canada High School student arrested for criminal threat, officials say

The sign for La Canada High School is shown in this undated file image.

By ABC7.com staff
LA CANADA, Calif. (KABC) --
A student at La Canada High School has been arrested by law enforcement for making criminal threats, the school district said Wednesday.

Wendy Sinnette, the superindendent of the La Canada Unified School District, sent a letter out to parents alerting them of this situation, saying that La Canada High School administrators and the district assisted law enforcement in this investigation.

She said when the student was detained, it did not happen on campus, and that there is no current threat to students, teachers or facilities.

"We are being vigilant in monitoring the safety and security of students and staff and taking immediate and appropriate measures, both proactively and in response to any dynamic situation," Sinnette wrote. "There is no current active threat to any of our students, staff, teachers or facilities."

The Crescenta Valley sheriff's station confirmed the student was arrested Tuesday night. The male student who attends the school was arrested for making criminal threats and was taken to juvenile hall, the sheriff's department said. Deputies believe there are no further threats to the school.
