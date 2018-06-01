LA cardiologist stripped of medical license amid sexual assault allegations

A Los Angeles cardiologist's license to practice medicine has been suspended following allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

The Medical Board of California said in a press release Thursday that the board obtained an interim suspension order against cardiologist Guillermo Andres Cortes.

The board said the order was issued after learning about the allegations against Cortes reported in a newspaper article in 2018. That article accused Cortes of sexually assaulting three women in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

After that report was published, the board launched an investigation into Cortes' alleged actions and determined that "allowing him to practice medicine would place the public in danger," the board stated in the press release.

The board petitioned for the suspension order last Friday, and an administrative law judge granted the order Wednesday, the board said. A full administrative hearing on the petition for the order will be held on June 15.

The board urged other possible victims to come forward and call investigator Faren Moreno Garay at (626) 224-4947.
