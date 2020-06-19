Suspect taken into custody after chase ends near LAX

A driver in a suspected stolen vehicle led authorities on a chase through Los Angeles Thursday evening.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a suspected stolen vehicle led authorities on a chase through Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The driver went through multiple freeways and cities in the region, including Hollywood, Boyle Heights and Culver City before making his way near Los Angeles International Airport.

When the driver was in the LAX area, the suspect pulled into a parking lot structure and fled on foot.

Authorities appeared to establish a perimeter and were seen taking the suspect into custody shortly after the chase ended.
