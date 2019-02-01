LA city attorney declines to file charges against Michael Avenatti

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against Michael Avenatti "at this time" on a domestic violence case.
The L.A. City Attorney's Office issued the following state, saying that the "matter remains open." The statement read: "The City Attorney's Office has reviewed all of the reports in this matter and considered all of the evidence. This matter has been set for City Attorney Hearings in which both the victim and the suspect will have an opportunity to be heard on different days. The victim will be advised of services available to her. The suspect will be informed that although we decline to file charges at this time, this matter remains open and we may file charges at any time prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations."
A hearing should be scheduled within the next month or so and is not open to the public.
Avenatti was arrested in November in Los Angeles and booked on suspicion of domestic partner violence.
The circumstances of the case and identity of the victim were not released, but Los Angeles-based actress Mareli Miniutti had filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Avenatti, claiming they had a dispute about money that became a physical altercation.
Avenatti has denied committing any act of domestic violence and said he would be exonerated.