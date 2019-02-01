LA city attorney declines to file charges against Michael Avenatti

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles-based actress has filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against attorney Michael Avenatti. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against Michael Avenatti "at this time" on a domestic violence case.

The L.A. City Attorney's Office issued the following state, saying that the "matter remains open." The statement read: "The City Attorney's Office has reviewed all of the reports in this matter and considered all of the evidence. This matter has been set for City Attorney Hearings in which both the victim and the suspect will have an opportunity to be heard on different days. The victim will be advised of services available to her. The suspect will be informed that although we decline to file charges at this time, this matter remains open and we may file charges at any time prior to the expiration of the statute of limitations."

A hearing should be scheduled within the next month or so and is not open to the public.

Avenatti was arrested in November in Los Angeles and booked on suspicion of domestic partner violence.

The circumstances of the case and identity of the victim were not released, but Los Angeles-based actress Mareli Miniutti had filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Avenatti, claiming they had a dispute about money that became a physical altercation.

Avenatti has denied committing any act of domestic violence and said he would be exonerated.

EMBED More News Videos

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with President Trump, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the LAPD said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stormy danielsPresident Donald Trumpdomestic violenceLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mexico earthquake: 6.6-magnitude quake hits Chiapas
Family sues IE hotel after father dies of Legionnaires' Disease
US leaving arms control treaty with Russia
Safe with $300K inside stolen in Holmby Hills heist
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
California restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
Man killed when flatbed truck lands on top of car in DTLA
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Show More
LA museums holding free weekend on Feb. 2 and 3
South LA taco truck will show off popular eats in Super Bowl ad
Lightning strikes woman's car, shatters window in Inland Empire
Suspected drunk driver blows .378 BAC in Gardena
Pacoima chase ends in crash outside home; 2 suspects arrested
More News