Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: LA City Attorney files charges against companies accused of inflating prices for N95 masks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said on Tuesday his office filed criminal charges against two companies accused of inflating prices for N95 masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We filed two cases and there will be more to come," Feuer said.

"Price gouging is literally unconscionable at this moment when there is so much fear in our communities and such demand for important products."

According to Feuer, price gouging means an item is being sold for more than 10% of what it sold for before the coronavirus emergency.

"We need, as a community, to be looking out for each other. The last thing we need is to have people taking advantage of people's legitimate fears and concerns right now."

While discussing the cases with ABC7, Feuer also sent a warning to anyone who would attempt to price gouge.

"We're working closely with Amazon, which is letting us know about instances in which prices have been allegedly inflated by more than 10% since the emergency took place, and we're going to take action, as we have in these cases."

Feuer said Amazon is helping by identifying who third-party sellers are online, and letting his office know what the price sellers offered for items before the emergency so they can compare it to the price offered later.

Feuer also warned consumers about companies who are offering any coronavirus home testing kits for sale, adding that no home testing kits are currently FDA approved.

"When it comes to a home testing kit, for instance, if someone is using a kit that they think is FDA approved, it might not lead them to be taking other important precautions. And what if the test ostensibly reveals that they are negative, when in fact that's not true? So, this is a really critical work we're doing right now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
Coronavirus updates: LA County officials provide COVID-19 update - LIVE
Norwalk brothers celebrate birthday during stay-at-home order
Coronavirus: OC nurses make homemade face shields for hospitals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County officials provide COVID-19 update - LIVE
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
COVID-19: Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers
CA sets zero bail for many offenses to limit spread of COVID-19 in jails
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
Widow of Philadelphia officer issues heartbreaking COVID-19 warning
SoCal family attorney shares ways sensitive issues handled with courts closed
Show More
Wearing a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
SoCal sees dip in traffic under stay-at-home order
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates safety goggles to SoCal health care workers
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
Doctors say caution needed in drug treatment for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News