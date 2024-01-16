2026 All-Star Weekend set for Clippers' Intuit Dome, as well as Forum, sources say

The LA Clippers' future home, the Intuit Dome, also will be the home of the 2026 All-Star Game once details are finalized, a league source told ESPN.

The LA Clippers' future home, the Intuit Dome, also will be the home of the 2026 All-Star Game once details are finalized, a league source told ESPN.

The LA Clippers' future home, the Intuit Dome, also will be the home of the 2026 All-Star Game once details are finalized, a league source told ESPN.

The LA Clippers' future home, the Intuit Dome, also will be the home of the 2026 All-Star Game once details are finalized, a league source told ESPN.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The LA Clippers' future home, the Intuit Dome, also will be the home of the 2026 All-Star Game once details are finalized, a league source told ESPN.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer will hold a news conference Tuesday at the Intuit Dome to announce plans for All-Star Weekend coming to Inglewood, California, in 2026.

According to a league source, the Kia Forum, which also is owned by Ballmer, will play a part in the All-Star Weekend festivities for the first time since it hosted the 1983 All-Star Game.

The last time the All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend were held in Los Angeles was in 2018 at the then-Staples Center.

The Clippers will move into the Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 season. Ballmer has been personally involved in many of the details of the arena, from the design of "The Wall," which will feature 51 uninterrupted rows of seats; to the largest-ever "Halo Board," which is almost a full acre in size; to comfort and leg space of the 17,700 seats; to the arena's 120 restrooms.

The plan for the Clippers to host the 2026 All-Star Weekend was first reported by The Athletic.