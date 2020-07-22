Sports

LA Clippers one step closer to new arena in Inglewood after city council approves environmental report

Construction of an arena for the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood cleared a key hurdle Tuesday with the City Council unanimously approving its environmental impact report.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Construction of an arena for the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood cleared a key hurdle Tuesday with the City Council unanimously approving its environmental impact report.

A Clippers representative described the environmental impact report the team and developers had to provide the city for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center as "the most extensive environmental study ever completed by the city.''

Gov. Gavin Newsom has certified that the project will not result in any net additional greenhouse gas emissions and achieve other environmental standards, including reaching the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design's gold status.

The arena "will be one of the most environmentally friendly sports venues in California,'' said Chris Meany, co-founder and managing partner of Wilson Meany, which is leading its development.

Construction is expected to begin next summer across the street from SoFi Stadium. The 18,000-seat arena is scheduled to open in time for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, following the expiration of the Clippers' lease at Staples Center.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countylos angeles clippersnbabasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Newsom to give CA COVID-19 update
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
Suspect in shooting at judge's home is linked to Crestline murder
UCLA's VIPS program aims to make equal opportunity for college a reality
Younger people in LA County leading spike in COVID-19 cases
Show More
LA County parks, libraries could be used as learning sites for students
Officer charged for pepper spraying BLM protesters
Floating Boat Cinema coming to LA in September
Search for boy in Mexico uncovered 23 abducted children
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
More TOP STORIES News