L.A. community says it's tired of gun violence as they search for young mother's killer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles community came together Tuesday night to speak out against violence and to honor a young woman who was murdered over the weekend.Micquel Hawkins, 22, was shot and killed Saturday night on East 29th Street and San Pedro. Two others were also shot.The young victim was a mother of a baby girl whose father was also murdered last year, according to family members."When I roll down the street, I get so sick and tired of seeing candles grouped together. Block after block after block and another mother having to experience what I've gone through," said the victim's mother, Vanessa Hawkins. "The person who took this lady from us left behind the truest victim: a child that's going to grow up without a mother or a father. She has been orphaned."The family said they believe the surrounding community knows who killed Micquel, and they pleaded with them to break their silence."Some of you guys know who these people are. These people are sitting on your front porch... They're talking about the drive-bys and the walk-bys, and we got to figure this out as a whole," said Barbara Pritchett, a community member who also lost two children.The message was "if you know something, say something." And you can do that by calling crime stoppers at 1-800 222-TIPS.