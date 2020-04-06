Coronavirus

LA to consider emergency relief program to protect renters affected by COVID-19 pandemic

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on an emergency measure to help those who have found themselves out of work and unable to pay their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City Council President Nury Martinez is trying to revive the Emergency Renters Relief Program, which was established last year for the first time in the city's history.

The relief fund then raised $3 million for renters who had their rent raised by an exorbitant amount by their landlords - before a state bill that capped rent increases went into effect on Jan. 1.

"Unfortunately, people who are living paycheck to paycheck, that most likely will not be able to go back to work immediately, those folks are just going to fall further and further behind," Martinez said. "So we need to make sure that we have a fund ready for them to access."

Know your rights: How eviction moratoriums work in LA amid COVID-19 crisis
EMBED More News Videos

People across Southern California are grappling with the widespread effects of the coronavirus health crisis and that includes how they will pay for rent.



At the emergency council meeting set for Tuesday, Martinez hopes to start the fund with $1 million of seed money from her office's discretionary fund, so that when the health crisis ends, renters won't face eviction and property owners won't face foreclosure.

She's also planning to partner with Councilman Herb Wesson to introduce a proposal that would ensure federal COVID-19 relief dollars coming to Los Angeles will help low-income Angelenos get back to work.
Martinez said the program would create "quality, sustainable employment" once the immediate threat of COVID-19 has decreased, including jobs in construction and housing projects beneficial to "historically underserved'' neighborhoods.

You've just lost your job amid the coronavirus outbreak? Here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly 10 million Americans have lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks - a stunning record high that reflects the near-complete shutdown of the U.S. economy.



"We need to get people back to work, and so I want to ensure that the stimulus money gets reinvested in this community, particularly in districts like Mr. Wesson's and myself. Because we will see the economic devastation, it's already here,"

Last year's emergency fund was passed by a 15-0 and Martinez is hoping the same thing will happen on Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Renters, homeowners and landlords struggle to make ends meet amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

At a time of unprecedented levels of economic uncertainty and unemployment, renters and landlords alike are struggling to make ends meet.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilcoronavirusrentscovid 19 pandemicrenterscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News