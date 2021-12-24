Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid the spread of omicron and increased holiday gatherings and travel, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County jumped to nearly 10,000 on Friday - the highest number in 11 months.

The 9,988 new cases represents the first time since the vaccine has been publicly available that the number of daily new infections has neared the 10,000 mark. The last time it was that high was in January 2021. It represents a 20-fold increase in one month, since the number of new cases dipped below 500 in late November according to county data.

The silver lining to the grim statistic is that, with the vaccine now widely available, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has not risen by the same level as the number of cases.

The county reported 21 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. By comparison, in January 2021 the number of deaths routinely stayed above 200 per day.

Earlier this week, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the area is seeing "one of the steepest rises we've ever seen over the course of the pandemic."

The number of COVID-19 cases in L.A. County has more than doubled in one day, making it "one of the steepest rises" health officials have ever seen.



"These numbers make it crystal clear that we're headed into a very challenging time over the holiday," she said. "If our case numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace over this week and next, we could be looking at case numbers we have never seen before."



On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out new actions to slow the spread of the virus in California that includes a booster mandate for health care workers, increased testing access for students, and expanded hours at testing sites.

The governor said testing site hours will be expanded for state-operated centers that have reached capacity. California has established 6,288 testing sites statewide.
Last week, Newsom, who imposed the first statewide shutdown order in March 2020, warned that cases would likely rise and re-imposed a rule requiring everyone to wear masks at public indoor gatherings.

