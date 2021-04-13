Health & Fitness

LA County continues to see decline in COVID-19 as other states see surge

LA County continues to see decline in COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While other parts of the country are seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County continues to see a downward trend, even as vaccination efforts expand.

The county has administered nearly 5.2 million vaccine doses, more than two-thirds of those were first shots.

As of Wednesday, California's MyTurn website will begin scheduling appointments for residents age 16 and over.

The latest efforts include bringing vaccine clinics to underserved communities.

The county just opened a site in Chinatown. About 100 people were lined up Monday morning to get their shots. The site is aimed at residents 65 or older who are having a hard time getting to other vaccination centers.

"This for many people is so much more convenient," said county Supervisor Hilda Solis. "To be able to come to them as opposed to having them drive or get in the car and even travel to larger PODs, (points of distribution) it is insurmountable."

County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer on Monday noted that the county's daily case numbers are now lower than they were a year ago, when the pandemic was beginning.

But a shortage of vaccine remains a challenge for the county, which has far more capacity to administer doses than it is actually receiving.

"Currently this week the county has the ability to administer 734,000 vaccine doses, which is more than double the number of vaccines that we've received," Ferrer said.



Meanwhile - your next trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain may be for thrills only.

LA County says it will be closing the vaccination center there on Sunday.

The Valencia theme park recently reopened to the public, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

In its place, the county is opening two new vaccination sites at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center and College of the Canyons.

Between those two spots as many as 4,000 shots a day can be administered.

The Magic Mountain site has so far doled out nearly 130,000 vaccinations.
