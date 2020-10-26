Politics

Nearly 50,000 turn out to cast ballots in person during 1st weekend of early voting in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly 50,000 voters turned out to cast their ballot in person for the first weekend of early voting across Los Angeles County.

Some 118 vote center locations opened Saturday for those who wanted to participate in the election in person or simply drop off their completed ballots. Those locations include The Forum in Inglewood and Staples Center in downtown L.A., which will operate through Nov. 3.

Voting centers across the county will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with extended hours on Election Day.

On Oct. 30, another 648 locations will open across the county, including Banc of California Stadium and Dodger Stadium.

Dodger Stadium has been closed to the public for months but now it is preparing to welcome voters who want to cast their ballots in person or simply drop off their mail-in ballot for the upcoming election.



So far, more than 1.6 million vote-by-mail ballots have been returned in L.A. County.

You can find a voting center near you, based on which county you live in:

Los Angeles County

Orange County
Riverside County
San Bernardino County

Ventura County

The vote center concept replaces the traditional precinct system, which required voters to cast ballots at designated locations. Officials hope the new system will encourage people to cast their ballots early, reducing the possibility of long lines at polling places on Election Day.

City News Service contributed to this report.
