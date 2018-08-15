Detectives ask for public's help to find LA County fire captain missing since Monday

Wayne Stuart Habell, 43, a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain is shown in an undated DMV photo. (KABC)

NEWHALL, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Los Angeles County fire captain who has been missing since Monday.

Wayne Stuart Habell, 43, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home in the 23700 block of Adamsboro Drive in Newhall.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 225 pounds, with brownish-blond short hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and plaid shorts.

Habell's vehicle is described as a 2008 black Chrysler Aspen with California license plate #6KMB757.

The fire captain is currently stationed in Newhall.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's missing person's unit Sgt. Sandra Nava or Detective Tamar Abraham (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
