LA County Fire Department captain dies after 'medical emergency' while on duty

LA County Fire Department captain dies after 'medical emergency'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Los Angeles County Fire Department captain died at a hospital after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, authorities said Thursday.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the Active Duty Death of another one of our brothers, Fire Captain Steven McCann, Fire Station 166/C," according to a statement from Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014. The fire station is in El Monte.

"Captain McCann passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and friends today," the statement said.

"Our Memorial Management Team and PEER Support Team have been activated to ensure proper care for all family members, make certain Brother McCann is laid to rest with honor, and to support our Fire Department family through this loss," the statement said.

According to the county fire department, McCann "suffered an unexpected medical emergency while on duty" at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"He was subsequently transported to a local area hospital, where, we are saddened to announce, he passed away," fire officials said.



The department later stated, "We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire McCann family during this difficult time...Thank you for respecting the privacy of the McCann family. Additional information will be shared when available.''

On Thursday afternoon, a procession was announced to carry McCann's body from Methodist Hospital in Arcadia to Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said:

"I extend my most heartfelt condolences to Captain McCann's family, friends and colleagues during this dark time. His service to our county's fire department will not be forgotten. His dedication to his life's work and sudden passing serve as a stark reminder of the deep thanks we owe the brave men and women who, like him, are always there to answer our calls for help during our times of greatest need. May he rest in peace."

