LA County announces new 'safer-at-home' order that allows some additional businesses to reopen

Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday announced a new "safer-at-home" order that allows two additional types of lower-risk businesses to resume operations.All retailers can now open for curbside pickup, with the exception of those in shopping malls and centers. Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply those retailers can now also reopen.A variety of outdoor spaces for recreational activities can also now reopen. That includes, tennis courts, pickleball courts, shooting and archery, equestrian centers, bike parks and community gardens.The moves follows the announcement that the county's health orders will "most certainty" remain in place, in some form, for the next three months. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer did not offer a specific date for when it will expire. The current order is currently in effect through May 15.