LA County school bus driver arrested on suspicion of molesting 4-year-old girl, others

A 34-year-old bus driver who works for school districts across Los Angeles County was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 4-year-old girl who rode his bus and others, Glendale police said.Police took Denis Alcazar into custody on May 2. He faces possible charges of false imprisonment and substantial sexual conduct with a child under 14 years, police said.According to authorities, Glendale police first received a report about Alcazar allegedly molesting the 4-year-old girl who has special needs on Oct. 15, 2017."She was the first student that he would pick up so he would have an opportunity that she was alone with him for a certain amount of time," Officer An Suttles said.The allegation of substantial sexual conduct stems from a 9-year-old Bell Gardens girl who said Alcazar molested her five years ago while he was dating her mother."Now that the victim is a little older...they were able to do another interview with her. She's able to - she's more mature and can articulate better - she was able to pass on some information that allowed us to get a filing as her as a victim of the sexual misconduct," Suttles said.Alcazar was a bus driver at the time of the first report for the First Student Bus Company, police said. Alcazar went on to be employed as a school bus driver for Brooks Transportation. Authorities said both bus companies are used by school districts throughout L.A. County.Glendale police said investigators have found other victims in Los Angeles and Bell Gardens, and they believe there may be more. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Detective Bureau at 818-548-3106.