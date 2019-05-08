Los Angeles County sheriff to reinstate Domestic Highway Enforcement team following controversy

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva intends to revive a highway drug team that was previously criticized for conducting traffic stops on Latino drivers in disproportionate numbers on the 5 Freeway, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Domestic Highway Enforcement team was suspended in November after an investigation found that the unit was violating the constitutional rights of motorists.

The unit is expected to resume operations on the 5 Freeway south of Santa Clarita later this year.

Villanueva said the team will follow strict constitutional guidelines to prevent racial profiling.
