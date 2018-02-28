A newly-hired recruit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was arrested in connection with a theft from an ATM in Santa Clarita, authorities said.Julio Cesar Jimenez, 35, of Santa Clarita, was arrested Feb. 15 and booked on felony charges of arson, grand theft and embezzlement, according to the LASD.Authorities said the alleged ATM theft happened in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita on Nov. 28 of 2017. A separate incident of arson to which Jimenez was allegedly connected occurred Dec. 1 of 2017, LASD officials said.According to sheriff's officials, Jimenez was hired Dec. 14 of 2017 and had been working as a cadet in the department's Deputy Sheriff Training Academy for less than two months when investigators connected him to the ATM theft and the arson.Sheriff's officials said it appears the crimes occurred between the conclusion of Jimenez's background check and his start date at the department. Jimenez is no longer employed by the LASD, officials confirmed.Jimenez posted bond on the day of his arrest and was released pending a future court date, sheriff's officials said.