LA County Sheriff's Department cadet arrested for alleged ATM theft

EMBED </>More Videos

A newly-hired recruit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was arrested in connection with a theft from an ATM in Santa Clarita, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
A newly-hired recruit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was arrested in connection with a theft from an ATM in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

Julio Cesar Jimenez, 35, of Santa Clarita, was arrested Feb. 15 and booked on felony charges of arson, grand theft and embezzlement, according to the LASD.

Authorities said the alleged ATM theft happened in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita on Nov. 28 of 2017. A separate incident of arson to which Jimenez was allegedly connected occurred Dec. 1 of 2017, LASD officials said.

According to sheriff's officials, Jimenez was hired Dec. 14 of 2017 and had been working as a cadet in the department's Deputy Sheriff Training Academy for less than two months when investigators connected him to the ATM theft and the arson.

Sheriff's officials said it appears the crimes occurred between the conclusion of Jimenez's background check and his start date at the department. Jimenez is no longer employed by the LASD, officials confirmed.

Jimenez posted bond on the day of his arrest and was released pending a future court date, sheriff's officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimelos angeles county sheriff's departmentarrestatmLos Angeles CountySanta Clarita
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News