The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is distributing brochures to local schools and colleges with tips on how to survive an active shooter situation.There are three things people need to remember when the shooting starts: Run and leave your belongings behind; hide and stay out of the shooter's view; and fight for your life.When hiding, that means locking any doors or blocking an entrance where you're hiding.Authorities said meet violence with violence if you feel your life is in imminent danger.The brochure can be downloaded on the L.A. County Sheriff's Department app.