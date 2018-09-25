Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department offers brochure on how to survive active shooter situation

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is distributing brochures to local schools and colleges with tips on how to survive an active shooter situation. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is distributing brochures to local schools and colleges with tips on how to survive an active shooter situation.

There are three things people need to remember when the shooting starts: Run and leave your belongings behind; hide and stay out of the shooter's view; and fight for your life.

When hiding, that means locking any doors or blocking an entrance where you're hiding.

Authorities said meet violence with violence if you feel your life is in imminent danger.

The brochure can be downloaded on the L.A. County Sheriff's Department app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooterfyi tipsshootingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 sex assault
Deputy shot, suspect killed in City Terrace shooting
2 sought in connection to theft at Corona gym
Politicians, celebs educate potential LA voters on Voter Registration Day
Santa Barbara County high school students treated after taking Xanax
Trump boasts of America's might, draws headshakes at UN
Garcetti to hold fundraiser in effort to get $1M for Democratic Party
Overturned big rig temporarily blocks NB 101 Fwy in Camarillo
Show More
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
'Making a Murderer' sequel set to premiere in October
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
LA homeless killings suspect linked to disappearance of relatives
Avenatti representing new Kavanaugh accuser
More News