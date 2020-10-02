LA County sheriff's deputy hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg on Friday.
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg on Friday.

The accidental discharge happened around 5 a.m., authorities say.

The deputy -- who has not been identified, but officials say she is assigned to the South L.A. station -- was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information surrounding the shooting was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'
Crews battle structure fire at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown
SoCal family mourns death of father after COVID-19 ravages home
Trump has COVID-19. How serious is his risk?
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Show More
FACEism: 1st hate-crime victim after 9/11 was chasing American Dream
Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons in SoCal selling COVID test kit
Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's loss hits close to home for SoCal families
LA County updates voting system after March election beset by long wait times
More TOP STORIES News